PM seeks consensus in Parliament for new Constitution

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has called for consensus in Parliament for a new Constitution.

Speaking at a workshop in Parliament today, the Prime Minister said that the public have called for a strong Constitution.

He said that a new Constitution must be drafted to rectify the mistakes of the past.

The Prime Minister urged politicians to put political differences aside and support the process to draft a new Constitution.

He also noted that the public have sent a clear message to political parties at the just concluded election.

The Prime Minister noted that the UNP failed to secure a single seat in Parliament at the last election.

Rajapaksa said that any parliamentarian who fails to work in the best interest of the public will be defeated at the next election.

The Prime Minister also said that some parliamentarians have asked him to give them a Ministerial portfolio.

However, he asserted that the public elected them to Parliament and not to hold any Ministerial post.

Members of the ninth Parliament attended the workshop today.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake had informed the Members of Parliament to take part in the two day Orientation Workshop today and tomorrow.

The new Parliament met for the first time last week following the General Election.

Several members elected to Parliament are new and have entered Parliament for the first time. (Colombo Gazette)