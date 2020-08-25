Partnering Sri Lanka priority in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy

Partnering Sri Lanka remains priority in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, the Indian High Commission said today.

High Commissioner Gopal Baglay conveyed this view when he met a delegation of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) today.

The Indian High Commission tweeted saying the High Commissioner conveyed that partnering Sri Lanka, including for peace and development, remains a priority in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The SLMC delegation led by Rauff Hakeem called on High Commissioner Gopal Baglay today.

The High Commissioner congratulated the MPs on their electoral victory.

The SLMC said that several matters were discussed at the meeting with the High Commissioner. (Colombo Gazette)