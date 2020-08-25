Over 250 individuals arrive from Korea and Qatar

Over 250 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka this morning, the National Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said.

Nearly 275 passengers had arrived from South Korea via flight KE 9473.

Twenty- one (21) passengers arrived from Doha, Qatar on flight QR 668.

The Centre said all 296 passengers have been placed in Army-operated quarantine centres for mandatory quarantine.

A total of 7038 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in 62 quarantine centres across the country.

As of today (25), 32,465 individuals have completed their mandatory quarantine and have left for home.

The National Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said 208,397 PCR or COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, while 1780 tests were conducted yesterday (24).

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has said that the Government is continuing with the process to bring back Sri Lankans stranded overseas.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the Government has decided to continue to bring back stranded Sri Lankans despite the threat of some overseas returnees arriving in Sri Lanka with the virus. (Colombo Gazette)