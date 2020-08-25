Names of secretaries to 35 State Ministries gazetted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has gazetted the names of secretaries to 35 State Ministries.

The new Secretaries include R. M. A. Rathnayaka who has been appointed as the secretary to the State Ministry of Money and Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms, Ms. K. M. S. D. Jayasekara who has been appointed as the secretary to the State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-schools and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Service and A. Senanayaka who has been appointed as the secretary to the State Ministry of Postal Services and Professional Development of Journalists.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a 25 member Cabinet, and 39 State Ministers after winning an overwhelming majority at the Parliamentary Election.

Two weeks ago the President appointed new Secretaries to the 25 Cabinet Ministries. (Colombo Gazette)