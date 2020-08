Heroin worth Rs. 100 million and several weapons have been seized by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Telwatta and Ratgama.

The Police said that one suspect was also arrested during a raid carried out in the area.

The Police said that 11 kilograms of heroin worth Rs. 100 million was seized during the raid.

The CID also seized two T-56 assault rifles, two 9mm pistols and bullets used for both weapons were also seized during the raid. (Colombo Gazette)