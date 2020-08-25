Hemas Travels transforms to Acorn Travels

Geared to create “Inspiring Journeys” for all

In one of the most significant management buy-outs in recent history, 80% of the outbound travel, destination management and aviation services (excluding Emirates GSA) portfolio of Hemas Holdings PLC was bought over by the Acorn Group in March this year. The pioneering outbound travel company, Hemas Travels will now operate under the Acorn banner as Acorn Travels.

Speaking on the significant change within the organization, Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Group, Malinga Arsakularatne noted, “The Acorn Group is made up of travel and aviation professionals who are driven to take the industry to the next level. Through the management buyout, Hemas Travels will now operate as Acorn Travels under the same legal entity focusing on the Outbound Travel sector which is a key vertical in our portfolio of businesses”.

“Hemas Travels holds 40+ years of travel experience with the distinction of being a pioneer in the industry. We have been trusted by generations of business and leisure travelers alike to provide the gamut of travel related services with excellence, and we want to provide our customers the assurance of superior quality, service excellence and delivery by Acorn Travels”, added Hussain Habeeb, the Managing Director for Acorn Travels.

Accredited by IATA, Acorn Travels will strive to create Inspiring Journeys for all our travelers, be it business or leisure, our employees and all who interact with our organization. “Acorn Travels enjoys a large agency portfolio which includes Royal Caribbean Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, Celebrity X Cruises, and Globus Family of Brands which includes Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways, and Monograms. Leveraging on the strength of our portfolio, we will continue to push boundaries and create new travel experiences that are driven by the latest global trends”, Hussain added.

The dedicated and experienced staff of Hemas Travels who have been with the organization for many years will continue to provide the highest quality of service under the Acorn Travels banner with added technological advancements to processes, thereby providing a better customer experience. Plans are also in the pipeline to add new services as travel itself evolves globally with emphasis on specific destinations, sports tours and medical tourism etc.

Acorn Travels will continue to handle their core services such as airline ticketing, corporate and leisure travel, accommodation and ground handling, MICE travel, group tours, visa processing, cruise tours, coach tours, meet and greet services, currency and travel insurance making it the perfect, hassle-free option for your next vacation. For more information please contact Acorn Travels on 0114 704 705/ 704 or visit their website, www.acorntravels.lk