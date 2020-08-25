Contempt of court case on Ranjan Ramanayake concludes

A contempt of court case on Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake concluded today.

The Supreme Court concluded the case today and further clarification will be heard on 21 October.

Ramanayake was accused of contempt of court for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the President’s dissolution of Parliament in 2018.

Contempt of court charges were served in the Supreme Court in July last year. (Colombo Gazette)