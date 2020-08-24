Summons issued on Rajitha and Hesha Withanage

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe incidents of political victimisation today issued a summons on former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Hesha Withanage.

Former Minister Senaratne and MP Withanage were requested to appear before the PCoI on 03 September.

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne appeared before the PCoI on political victimisation on Friday (21) as well.

In June, Senaratne appeared before the PCoI on political victimisation to testify in connection to a complaint filed by Chairman of Avant-Garde Security Services Nisanka Senadhipathi.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a high-powered Presidential Commissions in January 2020 to investigate allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the past regime. (Colombo Gazette)