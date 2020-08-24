STF deployed to outer perimeters of three prisons

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to provide security at the outer perimeters of three key prisons.

STF personnel have been deployed at the Welikada, Magazine, and Colombo remand prisons to increase security for the outer perimeter of the prisons.

The deployment comes after the Department of Prisons put forward a request from the Ministry of Defence in this regard.

Last week, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told the Colombo Gazette that the request was made due to a lack of security officials at prisons, especially in Colombo.

STF assistance was sought not only to prevent drug smuggling in prisons but to beef up security within and especially on the outer perimeter of prisons, he added.

Incidents of parcels consisting of heroin and mobile phones repeatedly being thrown into the premises of a number of prisons were reported in the recent past.

Attempts were also made to smuggle in heroin through a cat at the Welikada prison recently.

The Department of prisons launched special operation “Watchful Eye” to monitor the activities within and outside the prisons following such attempts. (Colombo Gazette)