Smoking ban to be expanded to all public places

The ban on smoking is to be expanded to all public places, the Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa said.

The Health Ministry quoted Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa as saying that at the moment smoking is banned only in certain public places while in other areas it is restricted.

Rajapaksa said that most public places have not been covered by law to strictly enforce the no smoking ban.

As a result, steps are to be taken in future to amend the law so the ban is enforced in all public places.

Rajapaksa also said that the sale of betel leaf with tobacco is also strictly prohibited.

However, he said the law is not being properly enforced.

Rajapaksa said steps will be taken to strictly enforce the law in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)