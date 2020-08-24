Report on sudden power failure handed over

The report on the recent sudden power failure has been handed over to the Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma.

The Ministry of Power said the report will be submitted to the cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday (26).

The Ministry appointed a Committee to probe the islandwide power outage that was reported for several hours on Monday (17) due to a technical fault at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The Norochcholai Coal Power Plant broke down following the transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The CEB thereafter imposed a daily power cut of one hour for four days starting from Tuesday (18) as the Norochcholai power plant required 03 to 04 days for the temperature to drop in order for it to be reset.

The other hydropower plants in the country too were off-line as a result of the islandwide power outage.

However, as the first generator of the Norochcholai Power Plant was reset by Thursday (20), the CEB announced that no more power cuts will be imposed. (Colombo Gazette)