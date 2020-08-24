No decision to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister

The Government has not had any discussion on appointing a Deputy Prime Minister, Cabinet Minister Professor G.L Peiris said today.

The Minister of Education said that however, the Government is vested with powers to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister.

Professor G.L. Peiris made the observation when addressing the media at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) headquarters in Nelum Mawatha, Colombo today.

He further said that there were no other institutions in Sri Lanka as politicised as the independent Commissions established under the 19th amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)