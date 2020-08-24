Man, child killed as container truck rams into two vehicles

A man and a child have been killed after a container truck rammed into two vehicles in Galagedara last night (Sunday).

The Police said the driver of the container truck lost control of the vehicle along the Kandy-Kurunegala road in Galagedara.

The container truck, which was heading towards Kurunegala, rammed into a car travelling on the opposite direction.

The Police said the container truck had then toppled onto another vehicle.

According to the Police, five people travelling in the two vehicles and the driver of the container truck sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital.

However the driver of one car and a child succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The Police said that a 36 year-old man and his two year-old child were killed in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)