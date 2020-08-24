Karu Jayasuriya says he has offered to lead the UNP

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says he has offered to lead the United National Party (UNP) following several requests made to him.

Issuing a special statement today, Jayasuriya said that he has informed the party leadership that he is capable of leading the UNP.

He said that following the just concluded Parliamentary Election he had been requested to lead the UNP.

Jayasuriya said the request had come from party supporters, UNP members and others.

The former Speaker said that party members and supporters have raised concerns over the fate of the UNP.

The UNP suffered a humiliating defeat at the just concluded Parliamentary Election and did not secure a single seat in Parliament.

The UNP has also not yet decided who it will nominate to Parliament through its only National List seat.

Jayasuriya says the feeling among party supporters is that the UNP is facing its last straw to prevent its complete elimination.

He says he feels the UNP can be revived by implementing reforms and introducing new faces. (Colombo Gazette)