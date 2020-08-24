HSBC Sri Lanka sets up Express Banking Centre at the HIPG Maritime Center

HSBC Sri Lanka opened its newest Express Banking Centre at the Hambantota Maritime Center adjacent to the Hambantota International Port recently. The Express Banking Centre located in the 12-story Maritime Center lobby, completes the full complement of representative offices and service providers that will give support to the multipurpose port in the South of Sri Lanka.

HSBC Sri Lanka and Maldives CEO – Mark Prothero attended the opening ceremony, accompanied by Ray Ren, CEO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG), Yang Zuoyuan, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and other HIPG representatives. Local business partners and HSBC’s senior management and staff were also present.

“With Hambantota International Port Group’s efforts in developing this economic zone, we believe Hambantota will be an area with significant investment and development over the coming years and HSBC is keen to be where the growth is. As the leading international bank in the country, we wish to support the country’s future developments, and to be accessible to our customers in Hambantota, offering convenient and world-class banking solutions that meet their everyday banking needs. Having operated in Sri Lanka for 128 years, our presence in Hambantota is a reinforcement of our service commitment to Sri Lanka.” said Mark Prothero, CEO for HSBC Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Ray Ren, CEO of HIPG, spoke of HSBC’s track record in parallel to HIPG’s parent company CMPorts, “Both HSBC and China Merchants Group are two of the oldest organisations that began operations in Hong Kong and became global names in banking and port development respectively. Over the years we have built a long-term relationship with the HSBC Group and in Sri Lanka, we began our cooperation with the bank when China Merchant Group launched its very first project at the Colombo Port. We are glad to see this partnership extend from Colombo to Hambantota, with HIPG, as HSBC Sri Lanka establishes its presence as the first foreign bank to facilitate banking in Hambantota.”

“I am confident companies in Hambantota Port will enjoy world-class financial services with the opening of the HSBC Express Banking Center and undoubtedly, HSBC’s customer network will help attract more investments and business to the port. This will advance bilateral financial cooperation and promote the development of the Port,” said Yang Zuoyuan Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka Speaking at the opening ceremony.

The HSBC Express Banking Center, conveniently located on the ground floor of HIPG’s Maritime Center in Mirijjawila, aims to facilitate the every-day banking needs of its corporate clients operating in the locality and retail banking customers, with a selection of self-service banking facilities, including ATM for cash withdrawals as well as Internet Banking and Phone Banking facilities, 365 days of the year. The bank plans to support the international banking needs of their customers, helping them live their lives to the full, with the newly enhanced HSBC Premier proposition that offers a Bank in a pocket, Borderless banking and HSBC Premier Rewards.

Hambantota International Port is a multipurpose port with a wide range of services including container handling, general cargo, Ro-Ro, passenger, bunkering, bulk terminal, gas and project cargo. In addition to maritime services, the port is well on its way to becoming a logistics hub in the region, with warehouses, storage areas and distribution centres being set up within the port premises. Hambantota port is perfectly located to provide its customers with all the services that would make it one of the top multi-purpose ports in the world.