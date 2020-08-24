Dance teacher arrested for sexually abusing teenage boy

A 42-year-old dance teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

The National Child Protection Authority said the dance teacher had been practising in the Western Province.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed on the incident which is reported to have taken place in 2019.

The abused teenager is reported to be facing mental trauma as a result of the incident, the NCPA said.

The suspect is said to have sexually abused the boy following practice held in the night at a playground for a dance event.

The man had reportedly lured the boy claiming he was going to purchase dinner and had offered a drink spiked with drugs while inside his vehicle.

He had thereafter sexually abused the child while the latter was unconscious.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had previously accompanied 11 children, including three underage children on a foreign tour.

He is reported to have attempted to sexually abuse one underage child from among the group and had thereafter returned to Sri Lanka leaving a senior student in charge of the group.

However, when the students had attempted to return to Sri Lanka, their flight tickets had been reported to be invalid, prompting the Sri Lankan Embassy to intervene and send the group back to Sri Lanka.

Investigations had also found that the dance teacher had been involved in assisting two boys to threaten a girl via the internet.

The NCPA further requested parents and guardians to be mindful when engaging children in various social events in the future. (Colombo Gazette)