Clearance sought to reopen international airports

By Vyshnavi Velraj

The Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) is awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Health to reopen international airports in Sri Lanka.

AASL Chairman, Major General G.A. Chandrasiri told the Colombo Gazette that a tentative date is yet to be set for the reopening of airports.

He further said a list of countries from which tourists will be allowed to visit Sri Lanka following the reopening of airports is also yet to be compiled.

All airports in Sri Lanka were temporarily closed from March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government announced that the Airports will be reopened in August but had to further delay the move.

The repatriation of Sri Lankans stranded overseas was also temporarily halted due to a shortage of quarantine centres.

The repatriation process had since resumed but foreign tourists are not yet allowed into the country.

The Government has been in discussion to reopen airports for tourism but is yet to decide on a date. (Colombo Gazette)