CIPM presents public session with corporate trainer Kumar de Silva

‘Sharpen your Communication Skills’

‘Preparing for and Facing an Interview’

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM Sri Lanka) presents a public training session this Friday, 28th August, at the Galadari Hotel Colombo under the dual topics – ‘Sharpen your Communication Skills’ and ‘Preparing for and Facing an Interview’.

This three-hour session will be conducted by media personality and veteran corporate trainer Kumar de Silva.

The detailed and wide-ranging contents of this combo session are also demand-based, and have been carefully designed to both complement and enhance the participants’ existing knowledge, as they sharpen their communication skills and prepare to face that all important job interview.

One of Sri Lanka’s much sought-after Corporate Etiquette trainers, Kumar de Silva continues to share his experiences and a wide range of soft skills to help school leavers, undergraduates, graduates and corporates gain self-confidence, enhance their individual social performance levels and navigate their personal role in a highly competitive corporate journey to success.