China to continuously support Sri Lanka on its economic revival

China says it will continuously support Sri Lanka on its economic revival.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted saying the Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Hu Wei had talks with the State Minister of Money and Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal today.

The Embassy said that Hu Wei had a broad and fruitful discussion on finance and investment with Cabraal.

The Chinese Embassy added that China will continuously support Sri Lanka on its economic revival.

China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka, mostly on highways, a port, an airport and several other development projects.

However, concerns have been raised over China’s investments in Sri Lanka, particularly over the lack of transparency on some deals.

There are also concerns the investments will push Sri Lanka towards serious debt, an allegation both China and Sri Lanka have played down. (Colombo Gazette)