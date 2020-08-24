Army Commander urges public to remain cautious

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva today urged the public to remain cautious and not lower their guard assuming the threat from the coronavirus has been completely eliminated.

Speaking to reporters today, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that while the virus is not spreading among communities in Sri Lanka at the moment, the threat of that happening cannot be ruled out.

He said that the recent coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka are imported cases.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the Government is continuing with the process to bring back Sri Lankans stranded overseas.

He said that the recent coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka are Sri Lankans or foreigners who returned from overseas.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the Government has however decided continue to bring back stranded Sri Lankans despite the threat of some of them arriving in Sri Lanka with the virus.

He said that the public must exercise caution and not assume the threat has been completely eliminated. (Colombo Gazette)