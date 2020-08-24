Airtel Lanka appoints Ashish Chandra as CEO

Airtel Lanka today announced the appointment of Ashish Chandra as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. In his new role, Ashish has the mandate to accelerate Airtel’s growth in the Sri Lankan market by leveraging best-in-class network technologies and innovative digital platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to welcome Ashish to Airtel Lanka, which has built a solid platform for future growth. I am confident that Ashish’s experience will add immense value to Airtel’s vision of delighting customers with world-class services. Over the coming months, customers can look forward to some exciting innovations from Airtel and I wish Ashish and his team the very best for the future.”

Ashish brings with him over two decades of rich experience in the Indian telecommunications industry. In the past, he has worked in various leadership roles with India’s top telecommunications companies. Prior to joining Airtel Lanka, he was the Business Head & CEO (Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand) for Vodafone Idea Limited.

Ashish has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Malviya National Institute of Technology and did his MBA from the Podar Institute of Management. He has also attended Leadership programs at IMD Business School, Lausanne; IIM, Ahmedabad; and the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.