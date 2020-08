Two people have been reported missing and five others have been rescued in the seas off Mount Lavinia.

The Police said that a group had gone to Mount Lavinia on a day out.

A few of them had gone to bath in the sea when tragedy struck.

The Police said that two 18 year-old youth had been dragged out to sea and are missing.

Five others were rescued and brought ashore.

A search operation has been launched to locate those missing. (Colombo Gazette)