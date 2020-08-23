Stranded Sri Lankans in Bahrain evacuated

A group of stranded Sri Lankans in Bahrain were evacuated today and sent back to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Bahrain said that a special Sri Lankan Airlines flight was used to evacuate the stranded Sri Lankans.

The second repatriation flight UL 202 operated by SriLankan Airlines carrying 176 stranded Sri Lankans in Bahrain left the Manama International Airport this afternoon (Sunday), the Sri Lanka Embassy in Bahrain said.

The Sri Lankans will be quarantined on their arrival in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)