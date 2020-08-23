Sri Lanka records its 12th coronavirus related death

Sri Lanka has recorded its 12th coronavirus related death, the Ministry of Health said today.

According to the Health Ministry, a 47 year-old woman had died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The woman is a resident of Mawathagama, Weuda, and had arrived from India recently.

The Health Ministry said the woman had been at the Iranawila Treatment Center before being transferred to the IDH hospital last night (Saturday).

She had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments at the time she contracted the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)