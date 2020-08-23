Proposal to be submitted to ban plastic straws, bottles

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A proposal is to be submitted to ban plastic straws, plastic bottles and plastic plates.

The proposal is expected to be drafted and submitted to cabinet next year.

Director General of the Central Environmental Authority Hemantha Jayasinghe told Colombo Gazette that the proposal plastic sachet packets, plastic straws, plastic bottles and plastic plates are harmful to the environment.

He said that steps will be taken to phase-out the production and import of such products.

Jayasinghe said that it takes approximately 200-300 years for plastic to completely disintegrate.

The Central Environmental Authority will promote the use of paper straws and paper plates and glass bottles in future. (Colombo Gazette)