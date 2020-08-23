MPs instructed to attend two-day workshop

Members of the ninth Parliament have been instructed to attend a two-day workshop this week.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake has informed the Members of Parliament to take part in the two day Orientation Workshop on the 25th and 26th of August.

Arrangements have been made to conduct the orientation workshop for the Members of Parliament elected to the ninth Parliament, each day from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Committee Room 1 in Parliament, the Parliament Secretariat said today.

Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapakse will be the Chief Guest while Speaker Mahindra Yapa Abeywardane and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also will attend.

“All Members of Parliament are respectfully invited to attend the workshop,” the the Parliament Secretariat said.

The new Parliament met for the first time last week following the General Election.

Several members elected to Parliament are new and have entered Parliament for the first time. (Colombo Gazette)