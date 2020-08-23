Leopard dies after being caught in a snare in Gampola

A leopard which got caught in a snare in Gampola has died, the Department of Wildlife Conservation said.

The leopard had got caught in the snare on a private land in Doluwa, Gampola.

On receiving information that a leopard had got caught in a snare, officials of the Department of Wildlife Conservation had been dispatched to the area.

However, the leopard had been reported dead at the time officials of the Department of Wildlife Conservation reached the area.

A number of leopards have already died this year after getting trapped in snares at several locations.

In May, a rare black leopard that was injured after being trapped in a snare in Nallathanniya, Hatton died.

In June a leopard had died after being trapped in a snare in Neluwa.

Also in June a leopard had died and another sustained injuries after getting trapped in a snare in the Heloboda Estate in Pusselawa.

In July a leopard had died after getting caught in a snare in Nawalapitiya. (Colombo Gazette)