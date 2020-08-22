Two killed, four injured as van goes down precipice

Two people were killed and four sustained injuries as a van went down a precipice in Ella today.

The Police said the van veered off the road and went down the precipice in an area close to the Ravana falls on the Ella-Wellawaya road.

According to the Police, six people were in the van when the accident occurred.

Five of the six sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Two of them were pronounced dead on admission to hospital, the Police said.

The Police also said that one person was trapped in the van and a rescue operation had been carried out to take him out. (Colombo Gazette)