Twenty-three coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka

Another twenty-three coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6 am today.

The National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that of the 23 new patients, 18 are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NOCPCO said the 18 arrivals are currently at a quarantine center in Mullaitivu.

The remaining patients are two arrivals from Chennai, one from Indonesia, one from Kuwait and one arrival from Turkey.

Meanwhile, more special flights landed in Sri Lanka today with a number of returnees.

Among them were flights from Qatar with 290 passengers, a flight from Chennai with 37 passengers and another flight from Chennai with 15 passengers.

NOCPCO said all the arrivals have been sent to quarantine centers in the country.

As of today, 31,173 people have completed the quarantine process and have been sent home.

NOCPCO said as of today there are 6,855 individuals at quarantine centers in the country. (Colombo Gazette)