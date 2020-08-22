Steps being taken to free 46 children of imprisoned women

Steps are being taken to free 46 children of imprisoned women following instructions issued by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister’s Media Unit said that 46 children under the age of 5 are currently in the care of their mothers in prisons around the country.

Rajapaksa’s attention was drawn to a media report about children born to women in prison and young children in the care of their mothers who have been imprisoned over various crimes.

The Prime Minister had sought information on the children and instructed the relevant officials to take steps to free the children.

State Minister for Prison Reforms Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle had told the Prime Minister’s Media Unit that information on the children was being collected and the process to free the children has been initiated.

The Prisons Department said that it had been informed on the steps to be taken in this regard and was taking appropriate measures. (Colombo Gazette)