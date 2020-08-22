Otters board denies allegations of misusing funds

By our special correspondent

The current administration of the Otter Aquatic Club has refuted allegations of misusing funds resulting in failure to pay outstanding taxes.

The swimming club was recently served notice by the Thimbirigasyaya Divisional Secretariat to hand over the club premises on Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo-07 on or before 30 September.

In its notice, the Thimbirigasyaya Divisional Secretariat claimed that the club was illegally occupying Government property and that it had failed to pay taxes amounting to nearly Rs. 31 million.

Various club members had claimed that the club had run out of funds due to the board having swindled money under the guise of maintenance projects.

Responding to the allegations, President of the Otter Aquatic Club Mahendra Silva told the Colombo Gazette that members raising such allegations must be specific.

He urged the members to specify the board and its year of operation, adding that raising general allegations at the current committee results in pointing fingers at all members.

When inquired if any offers were made to help salvage the club, Silva said that an offer has been put forward by a private supermarket chain to construct a supermarket in a portion of the club’s current premises.

However, the Urban Development Authority has to approve the proposal, he added. (Colombo Gazette)