A man was shot dead in Ambalangoda today, the Police said.

The Police said that gunmen had opened fire on the victim who was on a motorcycle.

The shooting had taken place along the Colombo-Galle main road this morning.

The victim was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Police identified the victim as a 48 year-old resident of Ambalangoda.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)