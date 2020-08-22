Five killed in Alawwa road accident

Five people have been killed in a road accident in Alawwa, the Police said.

The Police said that a vehicle had crashed into a tipper-truck along the Colombo-Kurunegala road in the Alawwa Police division.

The vehicle was heading towards Kurunegala when the accident occurred this morning.

The driver of the vehicle and four others, all males, sustained serious injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital.

The Police said all five were later pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the tipper-truck has been arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)