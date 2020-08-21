Sri Lanka to make use of Russian Covid-19 vaccine once WHO approves

The Ministry of Health has decided to consider utilising the new locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 by Russia after obtaining necessary approval from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The decision was taken during a meeting between Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yury B. Materiy today.

During the meeting, the Russian Ambassador had briefed the Sri Lankan Minister of Health on the vaccine for Covid-19 locally developed by Russia.

The Ambassador had further praised President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Government of Sri Lanka on the measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak, adding that Sri Lanka was among the few countries that managed to contain the virus.

He had further highlighted the longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations, stating that Russia will implement a program to further extend support to provide educational opportunities not only for doctors but students eager to graduate in other fields as well.

In response, Minister Wanniarachchi expressed her gratitude to the Russian Government for providing a great service by way of medical scholarships to Sri Lankan students.

She further assured to obtain approval from the World Health Organization to utilise Russia’s newly developed vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said a locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 has been given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans.

Mr Putin said the vaccine had passed all the required checks, adding that his daughter had already been given it.

Russian Officials have said they plan to start mass vaccination in October.

Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns about the speed of Russia’s work, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

Amid fears that safety could have been compromised, the WHO urged Russia to follow international guidelines for producing a vaccine against Covid-19. (Colombo Gazette)