Sri Lanka recalls support by Pakistan during critical phase of war

Sri Lanka today recalled the support given by Pakistan during the critical phase of the war.

The outgoing Colombo-based Pakistan High Commission’s Defence Advisor, Colonel Sajjad Ali, during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters this morning (21) called on the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and refreshed memories during his tenure in Sri Lanka as well as sound and friendly relations that exist between both military organizations.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also recalled the support the Pakistan Army lent during the critical phases of the humanitarian operations in the Wanni before May in 2009 and thanked the Pakistan Army for offering training opportunities for members of the Sri Lankan armed forces and other logistical requirements as a true neighbour in the region, the Sri Lanka Army said.

He also conveyed best wishes for his future career prospects and wanted him to carry his best regards to his peers in the organization.

Assuring the Pakistan Army’s sustained best of support to the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, Colonel Sajjad Ali profusely thanked Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva for his dedicated services for the control of COVID-19 epidemic in Sri Lanka and effective working relations maintained between his one and the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

He also thanked the Army for accommodating members of Pakistan’s armed wings for different training courses in Sri Lanka, providing them with the best facilities, etc. The cordial meeting marked the formal farewell of Pakistan’s diplomat on the eve of his departure from Sri Lanka after completion of his tenure of office.

At the end of the cordial meeting, both of them exchanged mementos as symbols of friendship and understanding.