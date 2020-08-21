Seylan Bank partners Ideal Motors to facilitate convenient Leasing solutions

Seylan Bank partnered Ideal Motors, a fully owned subsidiary of the Ideal Group and the sole Authorized distributor for Mahindra Motor vehicles and motorcycles in Sri Lanka, to provide convenient leasing solutions for consumers looking to purchase Mahindra motor vehicles.

Through this partnership, eligible customers who wish to purchase any Mahindra vehicles including motors cars, light trucks, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles through Seylan Leasing will receive special interest rates and free vehicle registration, warranty of up to 1 year or 50,000 kilometres, special purchase discounts ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000, special insurance premiums through selected insurance partners, 20% on Apollo tyres and a pre-approved Seylan Credit card.

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, Team Seylan is ready to provide customized leasing structures to suit the consumer’s spending capacity with minimum documentation. Seylan customers now have the opportunity to pay a higher rental or bulk payment during months of higher income and a lesser or regular rental during months of average income. These options are uniquely structured to help SMEs and consumers looking for opportunities to step forward as fresh entrepreneurs, as the nation slowly but steadily returns to normalcy.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches across the country and an ATM network of 215 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours. For more information on products and services please visit www.seylan.lk.

Ideal Group initially began operations in Sri Lanka in the Light truck segment and later expanded its range to personal vehicle segment with Mahindra KUV 100 being assembled and rolled out in Sri Lanka. Poised with an unmatched after-sales service and industry-leading expertise, Ideal Group specializes in the assembly, import and distribution of motor vehicles, automotive after-sales services, import and distribution of multi-brand spare parts, finance and Real Estate services through its finance arm, Ideal Finance, logistics and many more services. Mahindra and Ideal partnership has brought over 55% of the market share within the country in a short time span and continues its merry way with a customer-centric approach. Ideal Motors, a fully owned subsidiary of the Ideal Group claims a large footprint across Sri Lanka with its island-wide network of Ideal First Choice workshops, sales showrooms, spare parts dealers and authorized services dealers. For more information on products and services please visit www.idealmotors.lk.