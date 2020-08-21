Schools to operate from 7.30am-1.30pm for grades 10-13

The Ministry of Education has amended the academic hours of Government and Semi- Government schools that were reopened after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry announced schools will be held from 07.30 a.m. to 01.30 p.m. for grades 10, 11, 12 & 13 from 02 September.

All relevant officials, including the Directors of all Education Zones and Divisional Secretaries have been informed in this regard.

All state and semi- Government schools that temporarily closed for a period of two months in March were reopened in stages and completely reopened from 17 August.

The Ministry of Education had initially introduced academic hours from 07.30 a.m. to 03.30 p.m. for teachers to cover the backlogged syllabus. (Colombo Gazette)