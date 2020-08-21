Sagala Ratnayake appears before commission on Easter attacks

Former Minister Sagala Ratnayaka today appeared before the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Ratnayaka served as the Minister of Law and Order at the time of the terror attacks on 21 April 2019.

The PCoI on Tuesday (18) issued summons on the former Parliamentarian to appear before the commission today.

Summons were also issued on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to appear before the PCoI on Easter attacks today.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena has also been summoned before the PCoI on 26 August. (Colombo Gazette)