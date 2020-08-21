Rough T-Shirts Celebrate 22 years of excellence with 22% discounts island-wide

The Rough T-Shirts brand recently marked the celebration of its 22nd successful year in the T-Shirt and Apparel Industry by furthering their e-commerce presence and market reach, offering customers a 22% discount from 22nd to 30th August on all online purchases.

Speaking with Head of Marketing, Rough T-Shirts – Mr Yaseen noted “Whilst thanking our customers for their continued, Rough T-Shirts is now focused on creating a true Life-Style Fashion Brand for its customers and is looking forward to serving the apparel industry and the community with immaculate, international quality clothing in the years to come. Customers still vouch for cutting edge daily-wear designs, alongside little or no colour fading, no peeling and shrinkage, despite the heavy wear and regular washing. This is one of our core strengths, adding value to the brand each and every day, and is a definite testament to the global standards we adhere to”.

“Rough” is a pioneer in the apparel industry that has mastered the art of crafting trendy, comfortable, international grade t-shirts manufactured in Sri Lanka, for the global market. Utilising the best quality yarn to manufacture the finest t-shirts for the past 22 years alongside the unparalleled and world-renowned “Bio Wash” fabric finishing process. Rough is an official manufacturer for Amazon Clothing which is sold in over 40 countries and is set to introduce its latest collection of Ladies Wear.