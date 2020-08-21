Opposition seeks chairmanship of COPE and COPA

The Committee of Selections of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka today decided to call for nominations from political parties for Committees of Special Purposes.

The Committees of Special Purposes include the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

A request has been made from the Committee of Selections to give the Chairmanship of the COPE and COPA to the Opposition.

The request was put forward when the Committee of Selections met at the Parliament today.

Former Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti served as the Chairman of the COPE and State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna headed the COPA under the former Government.(Colombo Gazette)