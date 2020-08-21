MP demands Speaker to remove parts of Wigneswaran’s speech

A Parliamentarian today demanded Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to remove parts of a speech made by former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran from the hansard.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara accused Wigneswaran of expressing an opinion which could harm Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

He said that Wigneswaran took a pledge when entering Parliament to protect Sri Lanka’s sovereignty yet made comments which promoted dividing the country.

The Speaker responded saying he will look into the matter.

In his first speech as a Member of Parliament (MP), former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran yesterday demanded the recognition of Tamil rights.

He said that the people living in the North and East have a right to self-determination.

Wigneswaran also noted that every act will have its opposite reaction.

He repeated the words in Sinhalese saying “kala kala deh pala pala de” drawing a few reactions from the House.

Wigneswaran expressed these views after congratulating newly appointed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)