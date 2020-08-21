India assures TNA of continued commitment to political solution

India today assured the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) of its continued commitment to a political solution in Sri Lanka.

The assurance was given when a TNA delegation met the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay at India House today.

The TNA delegation led by R. Sampanthan met the High Commissioner and discussed the current political developments in the country.

According to reports, the meeting between the TNA and Indian High Commissioner lasted for over an hour.

The Indian High Commissioner had congratulated the TNA on its re-election to Parliament.

He had also assured that India will continue to remain engaged with Sri Lanka in seeking a political solution for the National issue. (Colombo Gazette)