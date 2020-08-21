Heated exchange as Lanza insults Manusha on family life

A heated exchange ensued in Parliament today as State Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Nimal Lanza insulted Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara over his family life.

Lanza accused Nanayakkara of failing to feed his wife and children and abandoning them.

The SJB objected to the comments and demanded that it be removed from the Parliament hasard.

However, Lanza said that there was nothing wrong in the comments he made especially since Nanayakkara had made similar comments about the Rajapaksa family.

Responding to the comments, Nanayakkara admitted that he had married and divorced and married again but was not operating a prostitution ring like Nimal Lanza.

Lanza also questioned the silence of Harin Fernando when his father had warned him of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Fernando raised objections and warned Lanza to mind his own business.

However Lanza his back saying Fernando and Nanayakkara are like birds of a feather who flock together, accusing them of not respecting family life. (Colombo Gazette)