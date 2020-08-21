Five Deputy and Assistant Government Whips appointed

Members of Parliament Dilan Perera and Jayantha Katagoda have been appointed as Deputy Government Whips of Parliament.

In addition, Members of Parliament Jagath Pushpakumara, Mohamed Muzammil and Hon. Asanka Navaratne have been appointed as Assistant Government Whips.

These posts have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Members of Parliament Dilan Perera and Jayantha Ketagoda, assumed duties today (21) before the Chief Government Whip and Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando.

Thereafter Jagath Pushpakumara and Mohamed Muzammil assumed duties. (Colombo Gazette)