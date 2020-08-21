Dialog Axiata powers “Dream Music Fest” – an unparalleled journey through Sri Lankan music

Bringing audiences a memorable experience of Sri Lankan music, Dream Music Fest powered by Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, will make its debut on 23rd August at the outdoor-seating area of the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre as Sri Lanka’s first seated concert to take place post-lockdown.

Attendees will witness a versatile line up of cross-cultural artists and the best of Eastern and Western music, performed by well-known musicians and popular Sri Lankan bands. The event line up will further include a wide array of local talent including reputed local DJs and drummers and singers from a variety of age groups and genres to appeal to a diversified audience. Featured artists include Sunil Perera, Bathiya and Santhush, Randhir Witana, Umara Sinhawansa, Kevin de Almeida, Kasun Kalhara, Athma Liyanage, Samitha Mudunkotuwa, Sanka Dineth, Sanuka Wickremasinghe, Lahiru Perera, Ridma Weerawardana and Danith Sri among many others.

All relevant health and safety regulations will be strictly followed for the event. To reduce physical contact, tickets will only be available for purchase online via www.myticket.lk and gates will be open 2 hours prior to the event in order to minimize attendee congestion. The venue will be thoroughly sanitized and all entrances will have temperature checking equipment and hand washing facilities. Organized by the Event management association and in collaboration with media partner Derana TV, this ground-breaking initiative is endorsed by the Ministry of Health.

Following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry sustained significant losses. The principal aim of the Dream Music Fest is to bring fresh vitality and energy to the industry and mark the start of a new beginning giving its vested audience members an extraordinary musical experience to celebrate the return of Sri Lanka’s entertainment industry.