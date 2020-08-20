The party leaders who met today (20) under the chairmanship of the new Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena decided to hold sittings of Parliament tomorrow (21) and on the 27th and 28th respectively.

Accordingly, the Government Policy Statement presented by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in Parliament today (20) will be taken up for debate tomorrow (21) as a motion presented by a Member.

Meanwhile, A Vote on Account will be presented by the government to bear the expenses for the period from September 01st until the relevant budget for the year 2020 is passed. The party leaders came into agreement to have the Members of Parliament informed regarding the Vote on Account through the Order Book in accordance with section 27 of the Standing Orders.

Thereafter, the party leaders decided to convene Parliament on the 27th and 28th to debate the Vote on Account and Parliament will meet from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm without suspending sittings for lunch.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa will make a special statement in Parliament regarding unemployed graduates tomorrow (21) in accordance with Standing Order 27 (2).

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Members of Parliament Lakshman Kiriella, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Udaya Gammanpila, Prof. Tissa Vitarana, Rauff Hakeem, Gayantha Karunathilaka, Mano Ganesan, Douglas Devananda, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, M. A. Sumanthiran and Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam were present at this meeting. (Colombo Gazette)