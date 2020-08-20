SLPP Parliamentarian Mahinda Yapa unanimously picked as Speaker

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was today picked as the Speaker of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka.

His name was nominated by Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena and seconded by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was the only one nominated to the post of Speaker and so was appointed uncontested.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa congratulated him following his appointment. (Colombo Gazette)