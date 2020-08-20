Shani and a Sub-Inspector further remanded

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera and a Sub-Inspector who were arrested on charges of fabricating evidence over a firearms-related incident were further remanded today.

The Gampaha Magistrate today further remanded the two suspects till 03 September.

The Court also issued an arrest warrant against former Inspector of Police Nishantha Silva in connection to the case.

Abeysekera was arrested by the CCD in July and was remanded till 07 August after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate.

He was arrested on charges of fabricating evidence with regard to the case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha in 2014.

Abeysekera was accused of staging the incident with the assistance of the Police SI in order to frame former DIG Gunawardena.

The Police SI attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station was arrested on 04 August after recording a statement with the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on the case. (Colombo Gazette)