Seylan Bank opens new off-site ATM at Sri Lanka Technological Campus

Seylan Bank recently declared open an off-site ATM at the Sri Lanka Technological Campus (SLTC), Ingiriya Road, Padduka, continuing their commitment towards supporting the financial needs of their customers.

The new ATM was ceremonially opened on the 17th of August by Chief Guest Mr. Ramesh Jayasekara- Senior Deputy General Manager, Seylan Bank. The ATM will provide convenience to students who are studying at SLTC, ensuring easy access to those who wish to carry out cash withdrawals at any given time. This expansion will mark the 216th ATM opened by Seylan Bank, further strengthening their ATM network across the island, enhancing customer convenience.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches and an ATM network of 215 units across the country. For more information on products & services, please visit https://www.seylan.lk/.