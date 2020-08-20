Sajith Premadasa named Leader of the Opposition

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa was today named Leader of the Opposition.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told Parliament today that he has recognised Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition.

The Speaker made the announcement during the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament today.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) swept the recent Parliamentary Election securing 145 seats, which includes 17 National List seats.

The SLPP ended the election with 6,853,698 votes while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 2,771, 988 votes. (Colombo Gazette)